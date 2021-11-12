KeyCorp Raises EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target to $132.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.33.

NPO stock opened at $110.55 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 72.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

