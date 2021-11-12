KeyCorp Increases Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $27.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGTI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Agiliti stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,773 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,136,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,950,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

