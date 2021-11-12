KeyCorp Cuts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $132.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.85.

Shares of BAND opened at $81.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 85.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 110.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 33.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

