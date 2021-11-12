Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €28.30 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($33.29) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.72 ($31.44).

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €28.66 ($33.72) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €14.99 ($17.64) and a 1-year high of €29.90 ($35.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.35 and its 200-day moving average is €22.57.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

