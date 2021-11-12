KE (NYSE:BEKE) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC cut KE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.59.

Shares of BEKE opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. KE has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 129.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KE will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in KE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,321,000 after acquiring an additional 770,744 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in KE by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KE by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,401 shares during the period.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

