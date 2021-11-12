KBR, Inc. (KBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on January 14th

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

KBR has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. KBR has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KBR to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. KBR has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.