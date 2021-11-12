Katalyo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $73,945.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $73,945.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 88,378,000.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,791.03 or 1.04887939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00071005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00098875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,686.58 or 1.00012733 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.56 or 0.07152427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars.

