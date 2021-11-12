Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KPTI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4,350.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 383,908 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 267,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

