Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of KRR opened at C$4.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$715.22 million and a P/E ratio of 8.22. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$69.57 million for the quarter.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.