Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,765 ($23.06) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

KNOS opened at GBX 2,052 ($26.81) on Friday. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,940.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In related news, insider Richard McCann sold 32,300 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,980 ($25.87), for a total value of £639,540 ($835,563.10).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

