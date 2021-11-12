Justin E. Mirro Sells 50,000 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QS opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 10.97. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 2,316.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 60,797 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,995,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

