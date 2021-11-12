JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 108.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,075,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $391,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $731,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $61.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83.

