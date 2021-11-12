JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CCPPF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, November 5th.

CCPPF stock remained flat at $$1.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

