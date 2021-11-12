JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,576 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Ardmore Shipping worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 28.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 107.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

ASC opened at $4.12 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.