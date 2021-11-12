JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PaySign were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYS. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PaySign by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 75.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $113.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.32.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $39,502.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,555 shares of company stock worth $6,554,353. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

