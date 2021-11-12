JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PSZKY stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA provides banking services. It operates through the Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs. The Corporate and Investments segment serves corporate clients and financial institutions.

