JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 15,146 Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in XL Fleet by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 91,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XL Fleet by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after buying an additional 1,887,018 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in XL Fleet by 3,940.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

XL Fleet stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $776.27 million, a PE ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

XL Fleet Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.