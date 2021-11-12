JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 11,552 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 231.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 159,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth $6,789,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth $3,456,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth $1,998,000.

DIV stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $20.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

