JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $372,000 in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

GCMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

