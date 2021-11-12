JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDMT stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

