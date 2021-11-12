Joseph Gerard Flanagan Sells 82,920 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Gerard Flanagan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of R1 RCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93.

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,800. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.70. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,078 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 301,973 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,066 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 164,019 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,715 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 70,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

