Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Citigroup

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $76.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

