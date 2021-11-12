John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $234.42

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.42 ($3.06) and traded as low as GBX 195.75 ($2.56). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 197.85 ($2.58), with a volume of 1,588,576 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on WG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 323.83 ($4.23).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 222.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.19. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.

In related news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,986 shares of company stock worth $429,783.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

