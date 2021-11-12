John P. Zimmer Buys 2,500 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $24,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

