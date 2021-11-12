John Mcfarland Sells 16,366 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Mcfarland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26.

SYNA opened at $249.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $264.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

