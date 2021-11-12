John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Trading Down 0.7%

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.41 and last traded at $58.54. 22,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 82,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,656,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period.

