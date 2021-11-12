John Christopher Kennedy Sells 10,922 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE LNC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.71. 1,204,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

