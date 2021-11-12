JOE (JOE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.96 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00003634 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $271.37 million and $10.96 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 62,958,910.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79244941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00071467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00072331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.13 or 0.07220228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,216.87 or 1.00074924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 116,366,328 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.