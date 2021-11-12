JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Vice Chairman Sells $282,900.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roderick Wendt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50.

JELD stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.44.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 255,736 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

