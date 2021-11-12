Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PACX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth $3,402,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $2,139,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACX opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

