Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 1,760 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 120,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.