Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 695,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 157,802 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $44,863,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 423,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $127.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.78. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

