Jefferies Group LLC Has $637,000 Stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 7.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 243,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 52,068 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 2,962.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 306,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 296,276 shares in the last quarter.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

