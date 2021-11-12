Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,543 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 587,250 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

