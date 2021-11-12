Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,628 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.73.

Shares of CBRL opened at $145.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

