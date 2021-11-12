Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FWRG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

FWRG opened at $19.42 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.