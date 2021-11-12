Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €93.73 ($110.27).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA HEN3 opened at €76.94 ($90.52) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.