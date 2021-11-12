Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Whole Earth Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 102.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 291,866 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at $9,218,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at about $4,015,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

