Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Revlon, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Revlon in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revlon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

Get Revlon alerts:

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:REV opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $793.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.76. Revlon has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Revlon by 103.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Revlon during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Revlon by 87.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Revlon by 71.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the period. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.