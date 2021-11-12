Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mondelez International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 920,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 213,126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 110,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

