Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Manitowoc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $774.06 million, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 2.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

