Jeff Mengoli Sells 14,900 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $101,920.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $111,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.13.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 469.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 144,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

