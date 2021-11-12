JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

JD stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,156 ($15.10). 623,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 974.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £11.93 billion and a PE ratio of 139.28. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 711.91 ($9.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

