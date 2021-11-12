Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.60 EPS

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.100-$15.800 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,651. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 145.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,777. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

