Jay S. Sidhu Sells 50,000 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

