Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Takes $1.93 Million Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of KROS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.52. 124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,564. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 15,967 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $669,815.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,852,410. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

