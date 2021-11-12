Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 13,803 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $38.41. 9,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,421 shares of company stock worth $4,047,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.