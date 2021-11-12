James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Director Thomas Lynn Brown Purchases 3,000 Shares

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of James River Group stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 303,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,063. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in James River Group by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 182,192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in James River Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JRVR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.