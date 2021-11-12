Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

JKHY opened at $159.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average of $166.56. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 70,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.