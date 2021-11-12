J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $88.99. 3,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,276. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

